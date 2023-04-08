Hoarded sugar worth Rs150m seized: Food secretary says action being taken against black-marketing

LAHORE:In a major development, illegally stored sugar was recovered from Muridke. The sugar stock amounting to 22,000 bags recovered from a godown near Lahore. The value of sugar seized is stated to be more than Rs150 million.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, price of sugar further climbed to Rs150 per kg in the retail market. This week alone, price of sugar skyrocketed by staggering Rs45 per kg. After Muridke, a successful raid by the food department and the district administration in Sadiqabad also seized about 6,000 sacks of sugar hidden among the rice bags in an industries near main road with a view to smuggling sugar to Afghanistan market. The price of recovered sugar was calculated at Rs40 million. On a tip regarding hoarded sugar, Secretary Food said, we have taken swift action. He warned that hoarders and smugglers would be held accountable come what may. All those involved in smuggling and speculation will be raided and charged by relevant agencies for detention under MPO. Those who conspired to raise the price of sugar to Rs150 per kg in the country will be brought to justice, he cautioned.