Governor for prioritising investment in education, skills

LAHORE:Investments in education, skills and decent jobs for health need to be prioritised to meet the rapidly growing demand for health and avert a projected shortage of 10 million health workers by 2030; primarily in low- and middle-income countries.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman stated this while addressing a seminar on World Health Day at Governor’s House on Friday. He said that World Health Organisation (WHO) is playing an important role in creating awareness about health.

Dr Saeed Elahi, Principal Ameerud Din Medical College Prof Al-Fareed Zafar, Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University Ayaz Mehmood, Punjab Health Minister Jamal Nasir and a large number of people associated with the medical field were present on this occasion. Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Governor said that health is of fundamental importance in our lives. He urged all the stakeholders and policy makers to come together to formulate policies to solve health problems on World Health Day.

Governor said that the way our doctors and medical staff performed their services day and night during Covid are commendable. He paid tributes to the doctors, nurses and paramedics who sacrificed their lives during the Covid pandemic.

Doctors and health professionals from various teaching hospitals including World Health Organization, University of Health Sciences, King Edward Medical University, General Cadre Doctors Association, PMA, Family Physicians, Nursing Association and Health Professional Staff also attended the ceremony.

At the end of the ceremony, Governor Punjab also gave shields to Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz, Prof Al-Fareed Zafar, Punjab Health Minister Jamal Nasir and Dr Masood Sheikh President General Cadre Doctors Association in recognition of their services in the health sector.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor also attended a function organised by a welfare organisation at Governor’s House. Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that Pakistan has a prominent position in the world when it comes to welfare work. He said that Edhi Ambulance Service is the largest voluntary ambulance network in the world. Governor Punjab said that due to the cooperation of philanthropists, welfare projects for the less privileged and disadvantaged sections of the society are possible.