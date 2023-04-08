Man kills sister for ‘honour’

LAHORE: A woman was allegedly shot dead by her brother for honour in Badami Bagh. Reportedly, the victim ‘N’ in Muslim Park had contracted a marriage of her choice for the second time. Few years back, she had married a man and divorced. She again married another man of her choice. Her brother, the suspect identified as Ikram, was so agitated that he opened fire. The victim received injuries and died. Police removed the body to morgue. —Correspondent