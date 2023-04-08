Two robbers killed in encounter

LAHORE:Two suspected robbers were killed while two cops injured in a police encounter in Chuhng on Friday.

Reportedly, four suspected robbers confronted a police party. When police signalled them to stop, a clash resulted near Chowki Sher Shah. In exchange of firing, two suspected robbers and two cops received bullet injuries. The suspected robbers succumbed to injuries while two cops identified as constable Ehsan and Irfan were shifted to Lahore Jinnah Hospital. SP Sadar Waqar Azeem Kharal visited the hospital to inquire after their health. The suspects could not be identified.

HIT TO DEATH: A 40-year-old man died in a road accident in Manawan. The unidentified victim reportedly was trying to cross road near Baini Village when a speeding car hit him. The victim fell down and died. Police removed the body to morgue. In another incident reported in Kahna, a 17-year-old worker was recovered dead trapped under a truck of coal. Reportedly, the victim Muhammad Zahid, a DG Khan resident, was stranded under a coal truck while emptying it in a factory in Gajjumatta. His body was recovered.

Abducted child recovered: CIA Chuhng police recovered a six-month-old child who was abducted from the Hanjarwal area. Police arrested the accused identified as Sonia Bibi with the help of modern technology and recovered the child. During the investigation, the accused confessed to abducting children, keeping them in a rented house and begging the people for money by showing the children. The child was handed over to the parents.

PRISONER DIES: A 45-year-old inmate died of illness in Camp Jail. Reportedly, the victim identified as Sabir, a Rahim Yar Khan resident, had been detained. During his imprisonment, his condition deteriorated. Eventually, the victim died. Police removed the body to morgue. He reportedly had been jailed in many cases registered against him in Tibbi City and other police stations.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,192 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, eight people died, whereas 1,245 were injured. Out of this, 664 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.