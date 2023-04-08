Bus depot, elevated section on BRT corridor on Korangi Road proposed

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon chaired the seventh meeting of Sindh Mass Transit Authority’s board on Friday, and the meeting recommended the construction of a one-story bus depot on 11 acres of land in District Korangi’s Christian Colony.

The bus depot will have a capacity to park 340 buses at a time along with the solar power supply facility. In the meeting, which was held at the Sindh Archives Complex in Clifton, a briefing was given on the project of the Karachi Mobility Project BRT Yellow Line, and the position paper of the Karachi Urban Mobility Project was taken into consideration.

The meeting also recommended the construction of an elevated section on the BRT Corridor on Korangi Road, while the construction of a bus depot for 340 buses on 11 acres of land in Christian Colony was recommended. It was told that the depot would be energy-efficient and transparent. In terms of energy, the solar energy facility would be provided.

The information minister directed that the speed of work should be accelerated to complete the BRT project on time and future requirements should be taken into account in the completion of the project.

Transport and Mass Transit Authority Secretary Haleem Sheikh, DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz, officials of the Planning and Development Department, Sindh Mass Transit Authority, Public Private Partnership Unit, Pakistan Engineering Council (Sindh), and Pakistan Council of Architects, and town planners attended the meeting.