Factory owner, employees’ bail pleas dismissed in stampede case

A district and sessions court dismissed on Friday an application of a factory owner and his seven employees seeking post-arrest bail in a case pertaining to the death of 11 people in a stampede during a charity distribution in the SITE area.

Abdul Khaliq, and his employees Ali Muhammad Younus, Khursheed Ahmed, Sajid Ali, Ghufran Ali, Azhar Mahmood, Ali Ahmed and Hussainzada were arrested and booked on the charges of manslaughter and negligence after a deadly crush killed 11 people and injured several others at the factory on March 31.

The additional sessions judge (West) observed that the case was at an initial stage and the charge-sheet under the Section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was yet to be filed. He said the suspects could file a bail plea afresh once the charge-sheet was submitted.

The defence counsel contended that the factory owner distributed cash handouts among the families of his employees every year but this year the accident took place. He said the stampede was an accident and the factory owner was not responsible for it. He requested the court to grant post-arrest bail to his clients.

On the other hand, the state prosecutor said the suspects' negligent conduct led to the death of 11 people and that they failed to inform the police or the district administration about Zakat distribution plans.

An FIR has been registered at the SITE-A police station under the sections 337H-2 (punishment for hurt by rash or negligent act), 322 (punishment for Qatl-bis-sabab) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.