Federal govt launches app for mental health

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel inaugurated the first nationwide mental health application and helpline, ‘Humraaz’, on World Health Day on April 7, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The inaugural ceremony, which was held in Karachi, was attended by WHO Country Representative Dr Palitha Mahipala, PM’s Strategic Reforms head Salman Sufi, Federal Director General Health Dr Baseer Khan Achakzai, Sindh health director general, representatives of UNAIDS, Unicef and other United Nations agencies, and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the federal minister said the government wanted to prioritise and draw attention to mental health that had remained a long-neglected and stigmatised component of healthcare service.

He maintained that the helpline would serve as an excellent resource to those seeking in-person assistance regarding mental health as it would refer them to local treatment facilities, support groups and community-based organisations.

He termed the launch of helpline a significant milestone towards expansion in the area of mental health care, stating that the government was committed to furthering the cause of mental health.

Patel asked the donor agencies to support mass awareness regarding the use of the application and helpline. Dr Mahipala said World Health Day signified the need for raising awareness about critical health issues that impacted millions of people around the world every year. He explained that the 2023 theme of "Healthcare for All" highlighted the importance of offering easily accessible healthcare services to everyone equally under universal health coverage (UHC). The WHO country representative commended the launch of Humraaz saying it was an important step towards achieving the goal.

It was said that special focus would be on vulnerable communities with stigmatised health concerns that gave rise to mental health problems such as patients suffering from HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis epidemic.

The health minister expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for leading the project. He also thanked the information technology ministry, National Information Technology Board and Federal Directorate of Immunisation for helping develop the mental health helpline.

“The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination is well cognisant of mental health challenges in the country, having achieved 90 per cent of its set targets, and continues to work steadily towards developing strategic actions for the development of a healthy and prosperous Pakistani nation,” he added.

Prof Rizwan Taj, Dr Mehmood Ahmad Qazi and Dr Achakzai also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of the mental health initiative.