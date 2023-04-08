 
close
Saturday April 08, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Education for all

April 08, 2023

The people are increasingly concerned about the skyrocketing costs of education in our country. This phenomenon is restricting access to quality education for the vast

majority.

The government has to start subsidizing education in order to lower costs for parents and also invest more in public schools to give families a cheaper alternative. All should enjoy access to quality education regardless of their socio-economic background.

Muhammad Azwar

Rajanpur