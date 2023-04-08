Education for all

The people are increasingly concerned about the skyrocketing costs of education in our country. This phenomenon is restricting access to quality education for the vast
majority.
The government has to start subsidizing education in order to lower costs for parents and also invest more in public schools to give families a cheaper alternative. All should enjoy access to quality education regardless of their socio-economic background.
Muhammad Azwar
Rajanpur
