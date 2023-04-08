On the run

The current government has disappointed its supporters during its one year in power with its poor governance, inefficiency and inability to reduce inflation. The largest cabinet in our history is not in a position to face the public at the polls, which is why it is pulling out all the stops to avoid elections. And now, this fear of the people has landed the PDM coalition in a tussle with the Supreme Court.

Unfortunately for the former, they cannot run forever and ought to face the music in May rather than creating another constitutional crisis.

Dr M Shakil Ur Rehman

Peshawar