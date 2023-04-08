Unchallenged

India, under the rule of PM Modi, has seen a broad array of changes and interventions in society to better align the country with the Hindu nationalist agenda of the BJP and the RSS. The latest in this series involves the rewriting of history schoolbooks to remove mentions of Gandhi’s opposition to Hindu nationalism, Muslim rulers and controversial religious riots that implicate PM Modi.
While this fascistic distortion of history has been criticized by many, it must be noted that the BJP regime has suffered no consequences for its bigoted and brutal rule on the international stage. There is the occasional reprimand, but no official sanctions or even warnings. When it comes to the government in India, human rights’ loudest champions have chosen to forget their principles.
Abdul Moiz Dar
Gujranwala
