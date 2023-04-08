Passport inequality

Henley & Partners, a London-based consultancy that provides advisory services on citizenship and residency to governments, has recently published its annual report on the world's most influential passports. The report has ranked the Pakistani passport as the fourth weakest in the world, highlighting the challenges that our citizens face in terms of global mobility. Pakistani nationals can only access 32 countries without prior visa arrangements, placing only Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria behind them in terms of travel freedom.

Despite the resumption of global travel to near pre-pandemic levels, the ranking of the Pakistani passport serves as a stark reminder of the significant impediments that some nations' citizens encounter regarding travel liberty. Pakistani nationals frequently have to apply for visas well in advance, which can complicate travel planning and incur additional expenses. This situation underscores the fact that not all passports are created equal, and some countries are still lagging far behind in terms of global travel freedom.

Urooj Waheed Khan

Karachi