New showdown

The National Assembly has passed a resolution rejecting the recent Supreme Court verdict on the holding of elections in Punjab. The resolution bars the PM and his cabinet from implementing the court’s orders by holding elections at the designated date. The nation should pity the collective lack of wisdom of their representatives, who neither care about the country nor the plight of its people.

The Supreme Court’s verdict has only ordered what the constitution demands, however, the protestations of the PDM coalition make it seem as if there has been a coup of some sorts. This hyperbole is not in the country’s benefit, nor is delaying elections any longer.

Zahid Iqbal

Rawalpindi