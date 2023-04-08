Gold moves up by Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs100/tola on Friday despite a decline in the international market.
The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold rates stood at Rs214,600/tola.
Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also went up by Rs85 to end at Rs183,985. In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $11 to close at $2,008/ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,450/tola in the country. Similarly, 10 gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs2,100.48. Jewellers said that prices in the local market remained lower by Rs7,000/tola compared with the Dubai gold market rates.
