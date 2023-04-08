Protecting the poor

LAHORE: The World Bank in a recent report states inflation erodes the real incomes of people while high inflation affects the poorest much more than the richest segments of the population.

It recommends that to better protect vulnerable groups and promote economic growth, policies should take into account the varying impacts of inflation across different income levels and use more precise indicators to measure the actual cost of high prices on the poorest.

Pakistan is facing extremely high inflation and our government responded to the cost of living crisis with social assistance and subsidies.

The government however was not in a position to facilitate the citizens with moratorium on increase in energy prices, or reduce public transport fares.

It could not even cap the electricity and power tariff like many resourceful countries did. In fact, the cost of all these services increased in Pakistan as the inflation in the country crept up to a higher level.

The World Bank report, however, in its analysis said even the above measures do not mitigate the burden on the poor because the cost of living for the poor is higher than the rich.

Its study found that inflation was 2 percent higher for the poorest 10 percent population compared to the wealthiest 10 percent.

In some countries, the difference exceeds 5 percent.

But Pakistan was not among the countries analysed in the study.

The super inflation in Pakistan most probably burdens the poor by over 20 percentage points.

The main finding of the WB report was that policies generally do not account for different inflation rates faced by the household and are likely to provide inadequate support to vulnerable groups and may end up being both inefficient and less effective, the report noted.

It recommends going beyond the standard consumer price index (CPI) to measure inflation in order to capture more precisely the actual cost of living of the poorest. This is essential for designing better growth and poverty alleviation policies.

In Pakistan, the government provides cash to the head of the family registered in the Benazir Income Support Programme. The head usually is the male member of the family.

Men particularly the poor are cigarette smokers as well.

Their family basically needs food which may not be available to many where the head of the family uses most on smoking or other addictions.

In the United States, the poor are issued food coupons against which only essential food items can be purchased from a large number of private stores. They cannot buy cigarettes from these coupons.

In Pakistan, the government provides free atta or some edibles through Utility Stores that are few in number and mad rush results in injuries and deaths as well.

We can issue food coupons and permit the poor to redeem them for any store (that must be registered). Many private stores would like to be registered as it would enhance their sales. NADRA can add a software in National Identity Cards under which the total subsidy amount for food is made available every month.

The purchases can be made by swiping the card by the store keeper, when the

entire amount is consumed further purchases can be blocked till the card is refilled next month.

We must use technology to spare the poor from humiliation and hassle to spend the whole day buying subsidised food items.