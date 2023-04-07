UAE lauds incumbent govt’s economic policies

ISLAMABAD: The UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zabi, on Thursday commended the development-oriented economic policies initiated by the incumbent government and expressed the hope the country would overcome the difficulties sooner than expected.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani at the Parliament House, where both the leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, including strengthening bilateral ties. According to the Senate Secretariat, both sides agreed to intensify efforts to deal with the challenge of Islamophobia and raise a strong voice against the ongoing brutality against Palestinians and Kashmiris.

The Senate chairman expressed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen its relations with the UAE in areas of bilateral interest, while the UAE envoy lauded the economic policies of the incumbent government.

Both the dignitaries emphasised the need to explore new avenues in economic diplomacy and investment to further promote and strengthen economic and financial relations between the two countries.

The United Arab Emirates is Pakistan’s largest trading partner and major source of investment in the Middle East, and there is still a lot of scope for economic cooperation between the two countries. There are vast possibilities of cooperation in the fields of renewable energy, trade, industry, and infrastructure development, Sanjrani underlined.

He expressed good wishes for the development and prosperity of the people of the United Arab Emirates and thanked the brotherly country for its assistance to the flood victims in Pakistan. The Pakistanis living in the UAE are playing an important role in the development of both countries, he added.