ECP issues code of conduct for Punjab polls

The ECP building in Islamabad. —The ECP website

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued the code of conduct for the May 14 polls.

The ECP has revised the election schedule following the apex court’s direction and published the code of conduct for the electoral exercise. The commission has issued the code of conduct under Article 218(3) of the Constitution, along with Section 233 of the Elections Act, 2017, for political parties, contesting candidates and election agents (parts I and II) for the general election to the Punjab Assembly and subsequent general elections and by-elections.

According to the code, political parties should strive to provide equal opportunities for their qualified male and female members to participate in electoral processes. Additionally, each party must ensure that at least five per cent of their candidates are women, as required by Section 206 of the Elections Act, 2017. The code of conduct further states that after the final list of contesting candidates is published, each candidate must submit a fortnightly statement of election expenses incurred on the campaign. Members of parliament, legislators in the provincial assemblies, and local government officials are allowed to participate in election campaigns. The code also emphasises the importance of observing the sanctity of religious scriptures during the poll campaign. Article 218(3) empowers the ECP to prevent corrupt practices, such as bribery, personification, undue influence, capturing of polling stations or polling booths, tampering with papers, making or publishing false statements of declaration, and exceeding the election expenses limit. “The apex court has given April 10 to the government for the provision of required funds and another week to security institutions and the chief secretary of Punjab for the provision of security. So, we are now focused on other related matters,” said a senior commission official while talking to The News. The election commission has already completed various tasks or is in the process of completing them. District returning officers, returning officers, and other personnel are being contacted again for poll duty. Polling staff training has been completed to a great extent and will now be resumed for all staff, including those involved in the result management system. Printing ballot papers and planning their transportation to the respective destinations remains a significant task, but the official is optimistic that printing will be completed in two weeks as the election is limited to Punjab.