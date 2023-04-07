Govt plans to accept all Haj applications without ballot

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs is planning to accept all 72,869 applications received under the Regular Haj Scheme without balloting against this year’s quota of 44,190, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday.

Accompanied by Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor, the finance minister announced the decision has been taken on the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the recommendation of Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Dar said the Ministry of Religious Affairs would require additional resources, including foreign exchange, to send more Haj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia than the fixed quota under the Regular Scheme. Dar said that extra foreign exchange reserve for Hujjaj would be provided on the direction of the PM and with the support State Bank of Pakistan.Mufti Abdul Shakoor, said the entire world was grappling with a financial crisis and Pakistan was no different. Both ministers requested the intending pilgrims to pray for the country during Haj.