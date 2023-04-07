Diamer-Bhasha dam revised cost rises to Rs1.2 trillion

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) Thursday approved the revised cost of Rs1,236.1 billion for the construction of long-awaited Diamer-Bhasha Dam.

The cost increase is mainly due to fluctuations in the exchange rate, as well as time and cost overruns. The initial cost of the dam was calculated at Rs 160 against the US dollar, but in the revised cost, the rupee-dollar parity was kept at Rs234.13 against the US dollar. But now the latest exchange rate has reached Rs286 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

In addition, the ECNEC approved the Digital Economy Enhancement Project, which will be funded by the World Bank for Rs17.470 billion. The project aims to improve digitalisation efforts throughout Pakistan, whether through regulatory reforms or technological interventions. The Ministry of IT & Telecom (MoITT), along with NITB, NADRA, PITB, IGNITE, and the Board of Investment (BoI), will execute the project.