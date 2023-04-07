Majority verdict must not be changed into minority decision: Tarar

Azam Nazeer Tarar. PID

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Thursday said the federal cabinet believes that the majority judicial decision on Punjab general election was converted into a minority decision. The federal government is of the view that a full court decision would have been better on the most-sensitive national issue.

Speaking to the international media, he said that initially a nine-member bench was formed. During the hearing of the case, two judges separated themselves from the bench, while two judges were ordered to dismiss the petitions. Then a five-member bench was formed, and two more judges agreed with the decision to dismiss the petitions and the bench was left with only three members.

He said that during the hearing of the petitions, the government and political parties requested the court to decide in this matter that the petitions were rejected by a majority of four to three.

In this regard, political parties and bar councils demanded the Supreme Court form a full court, which was rejected. He said that the most senior judges of the Supreme Court were kept away from the bench while junior judges were included in the bench.

After the decision on the date of the election in Punjab, the federal cabinet carefully reviewed the decision and parliament passed a resolution that the elections of national and provincial assemblies should be held at the same time in the country.

He said the Supreme Court had given the date of the election in Punjab on May 14, but with reference to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, it had been asked to contact the relevant forum.

In this way, if elections would be held first in Punjab and then in KP and then in the other two provincial and national assemblies, it would not only create financial problems but also a continuous problem would arise in future, he added.

He said that Punjab was the largest province in the country in terms of population and there was a fear that the National Assembly elections would be affected in case of election.

Non-allocation of election expenses in the budget of the current financial year was also a problem, he said adding that the legal process was ongoing with reference to the Supreme Court’s suo motu notice.

He said the position of the federal government was that the minority decision was not acceptable and the federal cabinet had also expressed reservations about the decision of the Supreme Court.

The law minister said there should not be an impression of a one-man show in the Supreme Court while deciding on constitutional and legal issues.

He said the court order came on Article 184/3 on the issue of elections, which was first rejected by a circular and then by a six-member bench. When the court’s decision came on March 1, the government’s position was that the case was dismissed by a majority of four against three and, thus, four judges dismissed the petitions while two judges refused to hear the case. He said if the full court did not decide this, the political and constitutional crisis in the country would become serious.

The minister said that in view of the law and order situation, the date of elections had been extended in the country in the past. The minister said that there should not be a situation of conflict between the court and the government. Due to the lack of unity among the judges, the reputation of the court was affected, he added.

The minister said the parliament had approved the bill with reference to the Supreme Court’s suo motu notice under Article 184(3) and demanded that elections should be held in the entire country at the same time.

He said political parties, including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF), pleaded with the court to become party to the case on elections in Punjab, but these political parties were neither heard nor made party to the case.

He said the Constitution stated that the ECP was burdened with the responsibility of conducting elections and the mechanism for holding elections according to the Constitution existed and the court orders were contrary to it. He said the security situation in the country was alarming and the security forces were engaged in operations against terrorism. He said political parties and bar councils requested the court to form a full court, which was not approved. If elections were held in Punjab, the National Assembly elections would be affected, he added.

Senator Azam Tarar said many questions were being raised in the country after the decision of the Supreme Court. With reference to the dissolution of assemblies and general elections, the Constitution stated that elections should be held within 90 days after dissolution, but there were many schemes in the Constitution and many other provisions of the law.

He said that in 2010, amendments were made to articles 224 and 224(A) of the Constitution due to several experiments of elections. He said that Article 217 stated that elections in the country would be held simultaneously under the supervision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) while Article 218(3) of the Constitution stated that the ECP was responsible for conducting transparent and impartial elections in the country.

Tarar said the Punjab Assembly was not dissolved by the governor but according to the law, it was automatically dissolved after 48 hours on the advice of the chief minister, on which the matter was referred to the LHC. The court ordered the election commission to announce the date of election after consultation, on which the governor had also filed an appeal.

He said that despite the matter being heard in two high courts, two judges of the Supreme Court sent a note to the Chief Justice in the CCPO Lahore transfer case and after that a suo motu notice process was initiated on delay in the elections.

The minister said that in 2017, the government had decided that the next elections would be held on the basis of new census. Due to the objections of political parties on the last census, the digital census was decided and the process of the census was going on in the country.

He said that if there were elections in two provinces based on the old census and on the basis of new census in other provinces and the Centre, problems would arise and political parties would also have concerns. He said that a 13-member bench of the Supreme Court should be formed which could hear and decide on the Punjab and KP election matter.