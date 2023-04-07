Court rejects bail plea by fraudster

PESHAWAR: District and Sessions Judge Saima Asim dismissed the bail application of an accused for giving fake cheques to a citizen and ordered the accused to be kept in jail. The accused Ijaz Ahmad alias Chakari, resident of Pakha Ghulam village in Peshawar was charged with fraudulently depriving a citizen Malik Iqbal Awan of Rs seven million. The accused pretending to be a businessman gave three fake cheques to the plaintiff to refund him the amount.
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Thursday stayed the order of Federal Board of Revenue for shifting the tax...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday took legal action against the cabinet members who took part in a...
ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a plea filed by PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, seeking...
ISLAMABAD: The Indus River System Authority advisory committee on Thursday approved 27 percent and 10 percent water...
LAHORE: The Customs Directorate Peshawar has confiscated smuggled cigarettes worth Rs20 million, along with other...