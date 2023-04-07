Court rejects bail plea by fraudster

PESHAWAR: District and Sessions Judge Saima Asim dismissed the bail application of an accused for giving fake cheques to a citizen and ordered the accused to be kept in jail. The accused Ijaz Ahmad alias Chakari, resident of Pakha Ghulam village in Peshawar was charged with fraudulently depriving a citizen Malik Iqbal Awan of Rs seven million. The accused pretending to be a businessman gave three fake cheques to the plaintiff to refund him the amount.