Verdict reserved on Gill’s plea on travel ban

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict on a plea filed by PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, seeking direction to concerned authorities for not barring his travel to the United States.
Shahbaz Gill in his petition implored the court for provision of the details of first information reports (FIRs) registered against him and protective bails in any FIR either lodged, concealed or disclosed before the LHC during the proceedings so that the petitioner may approach the court for pre-arrest bail.
Earlier, the court had allowed Gill to travel abroad, however, when Gill reached the airport he barred from boarding the flight which the petitioner termed as violation of the order on March 29, passed by LHC. On the other end, the government counsel stated that there is no new FIR registered against Gill. The court after hearing both parties reserved the verdict.
