Customs confiscates Rs20m smuggled cigarettes, Rs100m other goods

LAHORE: The Customs Directorate Peshawar has confiscated smuggled cigarettes worth Rs20 million, along with other items worth Rs100 million.

According to Customs Intelligence & Investigation (I&I) Director General Faiz Ahmed, a team of Peshawar Directorate intercepted a 40-foot-long vehicle at Daraband Road near Dera Ismail Khan. The long vehicle was coming from Quetta and heading towards Rawalpindi/Islamabad.

The driver could not produce any documents of imports of the foreign origin goods.

On examination, the container was found stuffed with foreign origin, smuggled goods including 90 cartons of cigarettes, 225 rolls of leatherite/ rexin cloth, 870 cartons of milk cream, 53 bags of betel nuts, engine oil, cloth, medical equipment and border tiles, etc.

Total value of smuggled goods is approximately Rs64 million. A case is being registered against the culprits and further investigations are being carried out.

According to Faiz Ahmed, in another activity, carried out on April 4, 2023, the staff of FIU Peshawar foiled an attempt to smuggle Afghan transit goods from Rawalpindi to Peshawar via M1 Motorway.

A Mazda truck carrying 2400-kg shelled American almonds, 1960-kg of green tea, 325-kg of black tea, 1440-kg of thin-skinned walnuts, black tea 325-kg and 1375-kg of plastic bags was intercepted and these goods were recovered.

The green tea bags carried marks ‘In transit to Afghanistan’. The goods seized along with the vehicle are worth Rs14.7 million.

Also, during the last 10 days, the Peshawar Directorate impounded eight non-duty paid cars and jeeps, which included Aqua cars, Prius car, Toyota Mark X, Toyota Land cruiser, etc., from Mardan, Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan.