Golden Jubilee of 1973 Constitution: Advisory committee finalises site for constitution monument

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Constitution monument will be constructed on the ground in front of the Parliament Lodges facing Jinnah Avenue, this decision was taken unanimously by the Advisory Committee to oversee preparations for the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution 1973 of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The location was chosen following an evaluation of the suggestions made by the Capital Development Authority at the Committee’s sixth meeting presided by the Convener of the Advisory Committee Mian Raza Rabbani.

The participants were of the view that the monument would serve as a symbol of Pakistan’s commitment to democracy and adherence to the principles enshrined in the Constitution.

Convener Raza Rabbani expressed his satisfaction with the progress made by the Committee and said the Constitution Monument is a significant project that glorifies Pakistan’s achievements and its commitment to democracy. “I am delighted that the Committee has finalized the design, and confident that the monument will be a source of pride for all Pakistanis,” he said.

On April 10, a ceremony to lay the monument’s cornerstone will take place as the monument would be ready before August 14th, 2023.

The Chair of the Sub-Committee on Declamation, established by the Advisory Committee, Ms Asiya Azeem, briefed the Committee on the progress made about the declamation competitions taking place in educational institutions throughout the country. The Committee admired her dedication.

The meeting was attended by parliamentarians Kamran Murtaza, Dr Nafisa Shah, and Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Ms Asiya Azeem, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Farhatullah Babar, Zafarullah Khan and government functionaries.