JI demands formation of full court to end constitutional crisis

RAWALPINDI: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Thursday demanded the formation of full court bench by the Supreme Court to address the ongoing constitutional crisis.

JI central Naib Ameer Liaquat Balochi said this while addressing a press conference following the party’s meeting held to review the preparations for elections of the Punjab Assembly on May 14 as ordered by the apex court.

The JI leader said the chief justice should come forward and sacrifice his ego for the prestige of the institution and end the ongoing constitutional crisis.

Following the SC verdict, the controversy and crisis had further aggravated and it was important for all the institutions to play their responsible role, he added. He said the JI neither supported the military nor the judicial coup, adding that every institution should behave in a responsible way.

Baloch said there was an impression that there was a division within the judges of the Supreme Court, which was not good for the country’s judicial system. “Confrontation between the judges of the apex court is not good and they should not disappoint the nation,” he added.

He said that the JI leadership could not act as a ‘silent spectator’ amid the political and constitutional crises and that’s why it decided to forge consensus between the political parties.

He said the JI leaders would contact the top leadership of all political parties to bring them on one platform to forge a national conciliation.

He said that his party’s 297 candidates had filed nominations papers to contest the May 14 elections and all of them had been cleared.

Meanwhile, Liaquat Baloch strongly condemned the brutal torture of Israeli police on the faithful inside the Al-Aqsa mosque and invasion of Hindu extremists at different mosques in eight Indian states.

“The situation demands unity among the Muslim Ummah to give befitting response to the ‘brutal’ incidents at Al-Aqsa mosque and in India,” he added.

JI leaders, including Dr Tariq Saleem, Syed Arif Shirazi, Shamsur Rehman Swati, Raza Ahmad Shah, Arshad Farooq and others were also present.