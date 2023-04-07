Finance Dept asked to stop social media influencers’ salaries

PESHAWAR: The KP Information and Public Relations Department on Thursday through a notification asked the Finance Department to stop forthwith the salaries of 1,109 social media influencers recruited by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The caretaker government on Wednesday had taken the decision to do away with these people who had been recruited by the then PTI government to project the image of the KP government and highlight the projects undertaken.

The notification issued by the KP Information and Public Relations Department stated: “After the dissolution of the KP Assembly and installation of the caretaker government in the province, whose constitutional responsibility is to hold a free, fair and impartial election, the subject project titled ‘Establishment of Social Media Participatory Platforms for Public Awareness & Feedback Regarding Reforms Initiatives and Encouraging Civil Responsibility” has lost its relevance”.

This project was started by the previous PTI government for its own publicity. In the same project, about 1,300 social media activists were hired and they were tasked to spread the PTI narrative on social media and were paid on a monthly basis.

The notification stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan has banned new projects and recruitment, etc, therefore, the caretaker government is not mandated by law, rules and regulations to carry out the project objectives and thus the continuation of the project is a waste of resources and the public exchequer.

Therefore, all the objectives of the project are closed and it is requested that all expenditures, including salaries, of the Project Management Unit and stipends of interns may be stopped with immediate effect in the best public interest, said the notification.