Posting of doctors, staff at RHC demanded

MANSEHRA: The dwellers of Mitti Kot and its adjoining on Thursday took to the streets to demand posting of doctors and other staff at the Rural Health Centre (RHC).

“People here have been without healthcare services for the last many months. And have to pay Rs4000 rent to four-wheelers to take patients to Balakot as the district health officer has transferred the doctor and other staff from here to anywhere else,” Bumpohra village council chairman Mohammad Siddique told the protesters outside the health facility.

The protesters raised slogans in support of their demands and said currently the RHC at Mitti Kot was without healthcare services for the last many months after transfer of the doctor and other staff.

“If the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department doesn’t order the posting of a doctor and other staff. We would extend our protest and block the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road,” Siddique said.

He added that the women and children suffering from different ailments were the worst affected since the suspension of the healthcare services.A local, Mohammad Ashraf, said that Prime Minister’s advisor Sardar Shahjehan Yousuf and Deputy Commissioner Shahid Bilal Rao should take serious notice of the situation.