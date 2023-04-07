MoU signed on digital education

LAHORE: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) and Tech Valley Pakistan (TVP) have signed an MoU to provide Google Career Certificate Programme Scholarships to 500 youngsters across Punjab.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the Tevta Secretariat, which was attended by Senior DG Tevta Akhtar Abbas Bharwana and CEO Tech Valley Pakistan Umar Farooq besides other senior officials of Tevta.

Speaking on the occasion, Bharwana said that this MoU would help our youngsters to get digital education and skill development. He added that these courses include IT Support, IT Automation, Data Analytics, Project Management, UX Design, Digital Marketing and E-Commerce, Advanced Data Analytics, Advanced Business Intelligence and Cyber Security.