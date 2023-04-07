UET retired employees denied increased pension

PESHAWAR: The pensioners from the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar have expressed concern over the non-payment of the increased in pension to them for the last nine months and have demanded of chancellor— Governor Ghulam Ali — to look into the matter and ensure the timely release of the same.

Talking to The News, a number of the retired employees including professors, former deans and others said the government had announced 15 percent raise in salaries and revision of scale for the current employees and as much raise in the pension of the erstwhile employees in June, last year.

They said it took six months for the UET to get the government decision approved by the Syndicate in December 2022.According to the Syndicate’s decisions, the scales of the regular employees were to be revised first and then they would start getting the raise in their salaries.

The six-month arrears would, however, be released gradually, they had said. Similarly, the pensioners would start receiving their increased pension from January 1 as per the decision of the syndicate and their six-months arrears, too, would be issued gradually as per the mechanism adopted by the university in line with its financial status, they said.

They argued that as the regular employees of the university had associations and strength, the university actualized the syndicate decision there and then and their scales were revised and they started receiving raised salaries from January, this year.

The retired employees said the university administration had assured the pensioners that they would get their increased pension as well from January. But four months have passed, they lamented, since then and no increase could be made in the pension.

“I don’t know why the university was using delaying tactics. The vice-chancellor had categorically assured us in a meeting with him that the matter would be resolved on a priority basis but to no avail,” said a former professor of the university. “Another professor said they were not clear as to how the university would pay them nine-month arrears. It is really hard to make ends meet in view of the spiraling prices of essential items”, he said.

The university administration should look into the genuine concerns of the retired employees and rid them of the mental agony, he stressed.

The governor, who is the chancellor of the university by virtue of his office, should take notice of the situation and ensure the release of the raised pensions, he added.Some reports suggested that the provincial government has recently released a grant amounting to Rs 80 million, but the pensioners still feel exploited.

UET Vice-Chancellor Dr Iftikhar Hussain, when contacted, told The News that he was aware of the matter and he would have it resolved soon. “Pensioners’ demand will be met very soon,” he added.