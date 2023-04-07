45kg hashish seized in Bajaur

KHAR: The police claimed to have seized 45 kilogram hashish and arrested the alleged smuggler along with his vehicle in the jurisdiction of Wara Mamond Police Station on Thursday.

The police party headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mamond Circle, Sattar Khan, and Station House Officer Hunar Khan had barricaded the road for checking the vehicles to prevent drugs smuggling.

Upon thorough checking of a car, the police recovered 45kg hashish from the secret cavities of the vehicle and arrested the alleged smuggler.The police later registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of law and impounded the vehicle.