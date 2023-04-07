UoP meeting discusses resumption of classes

PESHAWAR: University of Peshawar Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees chaired a meeting of Heads of Departments on Wednesday and discussed the resumption of classes.

A spokesman for the university said that the HoDs informed the VC about the situation at their respective departments and said that owing to the protest and suspension of classes, there was a risk of wastage of the semester.

The VC said he is prepared for task with the protesting staff and that the priority should be to ensure teaching to save the precious time of students. The HoDs were asked to start classes in their departments, including online classes for students of remote areas.The VC said he would try to facilitate the university employees and that all should work for the bright future of the students and university.