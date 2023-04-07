Gang busted, stolen cash recovered

SWABI: District police claimed to have busted a gang of thieves and nabbed its two members here on Thursday.Briefing media, District Police Officer (DPO) Najmul Hussain said on March 24, Zeeshan of Maneri Bala village had registered an FIR at Chota Lahor police station, saying that unidentified people broke the locks of his market in Kunda village at night and took away Rs131400.

He said that on March 3, one Maid Khan of Yar Hussain village had registered an FIR, saying that they were performing Zuhr prayer when unidentified people broke the locks of their cellular company office in Sehwa Adda and took away Rs350,000.

He said the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage helped the cops trace the accused. During the operation, Rahimulla, and Alamgir Khan alias Choto were arrested, and Rs600,000 were recovered from them. He said the arrestees confessed to have involvement in both the robberies.