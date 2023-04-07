People reeling under skyrocketing inflation

PESHAWAR: After the poor people, now the middle class is struggling as well to manage monthly expenses due to unprecedented inflation and the failure of the government to control the price hike.

The price of flour, which is consumed by everyone and was one the cheapest food item till a couple of years back, is the highest ever. Many people have lost lives in an effort to get a bag of free flour supplied by the government to provide relief to the people in Ramazan.

The price of 20 kilograms of flour bag was Rs1300 in early 2022. In 2020 and 2021, the price remained between Rs800 to Rs1100. But in recent months it reached even Rs3200, making it impossible for the poor and middle class to feed their families.

There were reports that flour mills increased the rates, claiming the prices of wheat have gone up. The same is the case with the prices of sugar, cooking oil, rice, pulses, vegetables and fruit along with other food items.

Everyone, except for the elite, is concerned at the increasing rates of items of daily use and has no hope that these prices will be reduced to their original levels.“The salaried class is affected the most. The wages are the same while the domestic budget has even tripled in the last few years,” said Adnan Saleem, an employee of a private company. He added the middle class has suffered the most.

The situation has resulted in a manifold increase in the number of beggars on streets, markets, food points and at traffic signals.Besides, inflation and joblessness have resulted in an increase in street crimes.

Most people have termed it a failure of the incumbent and the previous government which could not go after the mafias involved in the price hike, especially the high prices of flour and sugar.

“The present and past governments have failed to provide food items and basic necessities to the people at controlled rates. The cost of living due to unprecedented inflation and the food supply crisis are biggest threats to the government and can result in a law and order situation,” Abid Salam, a former vice president of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Commerce and Industries, told The News.

He added Pakistan is an agricultural country and the prices of local agricultural products, including wheat, rice, sugar, pulses and many other items should have nothing to do with the depreciation of the rupee against the dollar.

“Due to the inflation, the unavailability of raw materials for medicines is also alarming. Political instability is impacting the situation further,” he added, asking for action against the mafias involved in a 200 to 400 percent increase in prices of food items and developing a food crisis.

Many are worried questioning if the government will be able to bring down the prices to their original levels at some stage as nobody can afford these rates for a long time. “The worst thing will come when these mafias will fix prices permanently, making it difficult even for the middle class to feed their families. The government must challenge the mafias to lessen the prices of flour, rice, grains, sugar, cooking oil and medicines to their original levels. However, a few percent increase is acceptable,” Shah Faisal, a member of the Local Government elected from a suburban area of Peshawar.

He added the locally produced food items that have nothing to do with the US dollar rate can be brought down easily if the government shows commitment. “The prices of all the local products should be reduced to their original level. Mafias within industrialists, traders and others are looting people with unprecedented price hike and there is no one to go after them,” he lamented.