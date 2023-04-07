Dialysis unit for THQ Topi approved

SWABI: Board of Governors (BoG) MTI Swabi Chairman Major General (retd) Salahuddin Qasim on Thursday visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Topi to review the facilities and health services being offered to patients.

During his visit, he went to different departments of the hospital, including Emergency, OPD, ICU, X-Ray, Blood Bank, Medical and Surgical wards, Operation Theatre and Sehat Card Plus office.

The chairman BoG appreciated the efforts of the hospital administration and staff for providing quality healthcare services to the community.Spokesperson for the MTI Swabi, Raham Yousafzai, said that the chairman BoG praised the hospital’s commitment to the health and well-being of its patients.

The chairman was briefed by the additional hospital director, Dr Gul Parez, on the various health programmes and services available to the community. Dr Gul Parez presented the annual progress report of THQ Topi to the chairman. He said that an express line was required for an uninterrupted power supply, for which discussions are underway with Pesco Authorities.

Later, a meeting regarding the development project was held in the committee room, attended by the management of BKMC-MTI and THQ Chota Lahor.In the meeting, formal approval was given for the establishment of a fair-price pharmacy, canteen, dialysis unit, and physiotherapy/rehab centre in THQ Topi.

The hospital management briefed chairman BOG and said that free health facilities started at THQ Topi 45 days ago and more than 200 patients benefited.According to the spokesperson, THQ Topi is a 110-bed hospital and had been declared as MTI in November 2021. After changing the status to MTI, major and grossroot changes were brought in the hospital.