Factory owner, others remanded

KARACHI: A court remanded on Thursday a factory owner and his seven employees in judicial custody in a case pertaining to the death of eleven people in a stampede during the distribution of cash handouts in the SITE area.
Factory owner Abdul Khaliq, and his employees Ali Muhammad Younus, Khursheed Ahmed, Sajid Ali, Ghufran Ali, Azhar Mahmood, Ali Ahmed and Hussainzada were
arrested and booked on charges of manslaughter and negligence after a deadly crush killed eleven people and injured several others at the factory on March 31.The investigating officer produced the suspects before Judicial Magistrate (West) Bilawal on the completion of their physical remand.
