Attacks on cops, minorities: CM wants protective gear and modern equipment for police

PESHAWAR: KP Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Thursday called for measures to equip the front-line police personnel with protective gear and modern equipment to enable them to cope with the prevailing situation effectively.
He issued the directives as he presided over a meeting that reviewed the law and order situation across KP, said a handout.Minister for Information Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Inspector General Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, Home Secretary Muhammad Abid Majeed, Information Secretary Mukhtiar Ahmad and other relevant officials attended the meeting.
The participants took stock of the overall law and order situation across the province. They mulled over the future line of action to improve the situation to the desired level.They received a briefing on the latest security situation in KP and steps being taken by police, especially the Counter-Terrorism Department, to prevent incidents of terrorism in the province. It was informed that a total of 140 major and minor incidents of terrorism took place across the province during the current year so far. Law enforcement agencies were the targets in most of the incidents.
However, the attempts and plans of terrorist attacks were foiled during the period due to a timely response and preventive measures taken by the police. It was decided in the meeting to take action against unregistered vehicles, vehicles with tinted glass as well as unregistered motorcycles. The Excise Department was directed to take necessary steps in collaboration with the police.
The chief minister expressed concern over the increasing attacks on police personnel and directed the special branch and CTD to play a more effective role in preventing such attacks.Azam Khan was worried about a couple of incidents in which minority members were targeted. He directed the law enforcement agencies to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of the minority communities, assuring that all required resources would be provided to police on a priority basis.
Lauding the efforts of police to maintain law & order in the province, the chief minister said police personnel were sacrificing their lives for maintaining law and order and the people of the province hold them in high esteem for these sacrifices.
KARACHI: Two social media activists of the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf missing since March 26 have been found and returned...
LAHORE: The Customs Directorate Peshawar has confiscated smuggled cigarettes worth Rs20 million, along with other...
MANSEHRA: The dwellers of Mitti Kot and its adjoining on Thursday took to the streets to demand posting of doctors and...
NEW DELHI: India recorded 4,435 new Covid-19 infections, the biggest single-day jump in 163 days , while the number of...
KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who claim to have the mandate of Karachi...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday directed the Sindh advocate general to submit a comprehensive report on the...