Attacks on cops, minorities: CM wants protective gear and modern equipment for police

PESHAWAR: KP Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Thursday called for measures to equip the front-line police personnel with protective gear and modern equipment to enable them to cope with the prevailing situation effectively.

He issued the directives as he presided over a meeting that reviewed the law and order situation across KP, said a handout.Minister for Information Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Inspector General Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, Home Secretary Muhammad Abid Majeed, Information Secretary Mukhtiar Ahmad and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The participants took stock of the overall law and order situation across the province. They mulled over the future line of action to improve the situation to the desired level.They received a briefing on the latest security situation in KP and steps being taken by police, especially the Counter-Terrorism Department, to prevent incidents of terrorism in the province. It was informed that a total of 140 major and minor incidents of terrorism took place across the province during the current year so far. Law enforcement agencies were the targets in most of the incidents.

However, the attempts and plans of terrorist attacks were foiled during the period due to a timely response and preventive measures taken by the police. It was decided in the meeting to take action against unregistered vehicles, vehicles with tinted glass as well as unregistered motorcycles. The Excise Department was directed to take necessary steps in collaboration with the police.

The chief minister expressed concern over the increasing attacks on police personnel and directed the special branch and CTD to play a more effective role in preventing such attacks.Azam Khan was worried about a couple of incidents in which minority members were targeted. He directed the law enforcement agencies to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of the minority communities, assuring that all required resources would be provided to police on a priority basis.

Lauding the efforts of police to maintain law & order in the province, the chief minister said police personnel were sacrificing their lives for maintaining law and order and the people of the province hold them in high esteem for these sacrifices.