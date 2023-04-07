Upward trend of Covid-19 cases persists in April

PESHAWAR: The first six days of April 2023 have seen a rise in Covid-19 patients similar to what was seen last March. As positive testing expands, patient numbers also climb up.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) data said that around 58 cases were detected positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Pakistan.One patient died while 15 were critical. The positivity ratio in the country was around 1.13% on April 6, 2023, while 5144 patients were tested. During the first five days of April, the highest numbers of Covid cases were in 105 in Punjab, with 90 victims of corona in Sindh. Around 18 cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Similarly, 21 cases were recorded in Islamabad and nearly two in Baluchistan.

On April 5, 2023, around 3,562 persons were tested and 49 were found positive with average positivity of 1.38%. Similarly, 24 patients were in critical care.According to government records, 2946 tests were conducted on April, 3 and 47 positive cases were recorded with one death. The positive ratio was 1.60, and 20 patients were critical.

Around 2,965 tests were taken on April 3, 2023, and 55 positive cases were recorded with a 1.85% ratio. However, no death was recorded with 14 patients in critical care.Similarly, 3836 patients were tested on April 2, 2023, and 55 patients were found positive with 1.43%. Around 26 patients were shifted to critical care without any death.

On the first day of April, around 6011 patients were tested for Covid and 87 patients reported positive, recording a positive rate of 1.45%. About 25 people were taken to intensive care where no deaths were reported on April 1.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) data revealed that 1,579,968 confirmed cases were recorded in Pakistan during Covid-19 and 30,651 patients died. However, 212,886 patients recovered. Sindh has recorded the highest number of Covid 596,666 positive cases and 8,260 patients died in the province. Punjab recorded 525,110 confirmed cases, and the highest death toll was recorded with 13,622 patients died. Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 225,355 cases with 6,376 deaths. Almost 36,064 patients tested positive in Baluchistan and around 378 patients died. Islamabad got 140,217 positive cases and 1,031 patients lost their lives.