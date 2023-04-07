PNCA holds Milad

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of the Arts Islamabad held a ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ for women on Thursday in conjunction with the holy month of Ramazan.

The event featured speakers who enlightened the audience on the life and practice of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and the significance of Ramazan. Hajra Mudassir opened the ‘Mehfil’ with ‘Qirat’, and Professor Salma Khan referred to incidents and ‘ahadiths’ highlighting the need to follow the life of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) for a successful life in the world and hereafter.

Renowned ‘Naat Khawans’, including Tasneem Akhtar, Night Zahoor, Shazia Zaheer, Nausheen Ehsaan, Rifat Anjum, Rizwana Khan, Attira Mohsin, Shamma Adil, Anila Noor and Professor Salma Khan of twin cities presented ‘naats’ in the ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’. The event's chief guest, well-known poet Mehmooda Ghazia, also recited a ‘naat’ written by herself.

At the closing of the ‘Mehfil’, prayers were offered for the well-being of everyone and peace and prosperity of the country. The event was appreciated by the audience, who urged PNCA to organise similar events in the future.

The ‘Milad’ was a great success, highlighting the importance of Ramadan and the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in the lives of Muslims. The event brought together women from different walks of life to celebrate and honour the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and his teachings.