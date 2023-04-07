GB govt launches summer bootcamps

Islamabad: The government of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), led by Chief Secretary GB, has announced a new initiative to transform the approach to education in the region. The Summer Fiesta, a ten-day summer camp, aims to make schools hubs of learning and fun during the summer months.

The Fiesta will promote creative learning activities, extra-curricular events, sensitisation around female and child health and nutrition, field trips, a rich sports gala, and basic entrepreneurship skills. IT bootcamps and robotics will also be emphasised to equip students with the skills of tomorrow.

The government will collaborate with the private sector, NGOs, banks, IT institutions, universities such as LUMS, NUST, philanthropists, and civil society to ensure ownership and inclusivity for all. The fiesta will be executed across all of Gilgit Baltistan, aligning with the vision of making government schools centres of excellence and learning. This unprecedented opportunity seeks to transform the education landscape of this beautiful region, paving a path for a better tomorrow.