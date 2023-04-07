Importance of good governance stressed

Islamabad: Prof. Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar (SI), the vice chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), vowed to establish practices of good governance by enabling statutory bodies to conduct regular meetings and make decisions without interruption.

In an exclusive interview with APP on Thursday, he highlighted the university’s progress on multiple fronts, ranging from new initiatives to governance. He also emphasised the importance of good governance and novel initiatives as the university’s priority. According to Dr Niaz, the proper functioning of these bodies will build trust among stakeholders and help the institution achieve its objectives effectively.

Within three weeks of his joining the university, the Finance and Planning Committee, Selection Board, and Syndicate meetings have already been conducted. It is worth mentioning here that Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar (SI) is a distinguished scholar and academician with a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the esteemed University of Leeds, UK.

He has held significant positions in academia over the years and has recently assumed the charge as vice chancellor at Quaid-i-Azam University. He elaborated that financial sustainability and resource generation were among the main challenges faced by the university.

Dr Niaz emphasised the need for a comprehensive strategy that does not solely rely on government grants but also involves generating funding through various means such as engaging the private sector for securing research grants, donations from individuals and alumni, establishing corporate sponsorships, and forming partnerships. This strategy will enable the university to reduce costs while ensuring its financial sustainability.

Dr Niaz also mentioned that the university’s current focus was on assessing its academic programs to identify areas for improvement, align them with market demands and introduce some new departments. “The goal is to ensure that graduates are well-prepared for successful careers,” he said, adding, “To accomplish this, the curriculum is being reviewed to cover the necessary knowledge and skills and incorporate the latest industry trends.”

He informed that to enhance the university’s administrative structure and services, the syndicate had recently approved several new directorates and centres which include the Directorate of External Linkages, Directorate of Alumni Association, University Data Centre, University Digitalisation Centre, Regional Integration Centre, Human Resource Development Centre, Social Entrepreneurship Centre, Communication Network Centre, Job Placement/Career Counselling Centre, Business Incubation Centre, and Centre for Entrepreneurship. Dr Niaz Akhtar emphasised that the university aims to improve its global ranking and can achieve a place among the top 200 universities in the world by utilising its full potential.