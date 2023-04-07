Eid shopping to cost dearly

Islamabad: The shopkeepers have warned that this time the Eid shopping would cost dearly due to high prices and increased transportation charges.

Basit Ali, a shopkeeper at Commercial Market, said, "We have placed our orders to wholesale dealers and they have charged high prices for products like garments and shoes.” "It is good that the government has opened trade from Khunjerab route after quite some time. But the transportation charges have increased to unprecedented level. The people will definitely face high prices of Eid related products," he said.

Zia Khaqwani, a shopkeeper at Saddar Market, said "The products will start coming to shops in next few days but I am not certain whether there will be any kind of boom due to record price hike." "The risk factor is always involved in business especially in fragile economy. We have invested millions of rupees to buy new products and are still not sure whether the shoppers will respond positively due to price hike," he said.

Buying new clothes and other products for kids and other family members is fast becoming a hard nut to crack for people who are facing low earnings but increasing expenditures. The wholesale dealers have also presented a bleak picture and blamed inflation for rising price hike.

"At the time when country is facing record inflation then how can one expect that garments and other products would be available in markets at previous prices. We are not responsible for high prices as we just pass on the burden to retailers who ultimately transfer it to end consumers," said Tahir Nangiana, a wholesale dealer. The government is also planning to set up more sasta bazaars but it is yet to see whether these can cater to the needs of the people.