DPT result

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) declared the result of the Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) first professional annual examinations 2022 on Thursday. According to the notification, 493 candidates from 19 colleges appeared in the exam, out of which 396 passed and 93 failed. Thus, the success rate was 80.98 percent.
