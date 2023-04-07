Call to hire line staff

LAHORE: A meeting of electricity/Wapda workers was held under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) at Bakhtiar Labour Hall on Thursday. Hundreds of workers attended the meeting, including Ch M Amin, on the eve of his retirement as CEO Lesco. General Secretary of the union Khurshid Ahmad demanded the government hire line staff to put an end to their tragic accidents. There has been no recruitment of the staff for last six years while old hands have been retiring and quantum of work had been rising.
