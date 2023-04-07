Interfaith harmony

LAHORE: Faces Pakistan and Youth Council for Interfaith and Harmony organised an Iftar dinner at a hotel here Thursday.

President and founder of Youth Council for Interfaith Peace and Harmony, Javed William said that the youth is the real asset to any country while we are fortunate to have a large number of youth across Pakistan. He said that the purpose of the Iftar was to highlight that Pakistani society is free of religious discrimination and sectarianism. Ambassador of Turkey Amir Ozbey said that the beauty of Pakistan is that people from all walks of life gather here.

Coordinator Youth Council for Interfaith Peace and Harmony Saira Butt, Deputy Director of Human Rights and Minority Affairs Muhammad Yousuf, youth belonging to different religions, religious leader Maulana Shakeelur Rehman and others were also present.