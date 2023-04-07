Samosa patti unit production stopped

LAHORE: An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has raided a samosa and roll patti production unit in Aziz Bhatti Town and stopped its production by imposing an emergency prohibition order (EPO).
The spokesperson for PFA said that the authority took action due to the presence of insects, rodents and cats in the production area while roll patti was kept on the surface of the floor. The authority also witnessed cigarette buds, open dustbins, covered flour with a dirty cloth and poor cleanliness of hygiene.
LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences declared the result of the Doctor of Physical Therapy first professional...
LAHORE: A meeting of electricity/Wapda workers was held under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers...
LAHORE: The United States Agency for International Development hosted an Iftar-dinner in provincial capital on...
LAHORE: Faces Pakistan and Youth Council for Interfaith and Harmony organised an Iftar dinner at a hotel here...
LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that women officers and personnel are a very important...
LAHORE: Around 64 personnel from constable to ASI rank in Tele & Communication and Motor Transport Wing have been...