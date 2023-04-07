Samosa patti unit production stopped

LAHORE: An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has raided a samosa and roll patti production unit in Aziz Bhatti Town and stopped its production by imposing an emergency prohibition order (EPO).

The spokesperson for PFA said that the authority took action due to the presence of insects, rodents and cats in the production area while roll patti was kept on the surface of the floor. The authority also witnessed cigarette buds, open dustbins, covered flour with a dirty cloth and poor cleanliness of hygiene.