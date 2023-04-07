Imparting modern skills to female personnel priority: IG

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that women officers and personnel are a very important part of police force and making them a strong professional officer by imparting modern policing skills including IT skills, weapon handling, anti-riot, traffic laws and community policing in the best training environment is among top priorities of the department.

He expressed these views while addressing the lady officers under training at Police Darbar in Police Training College Chung on Thursday.

IG Punjab said that there are currently around 2,000 lady officers under training in the Police Training College, Lahore, who will complete their training in the next few months and perform their services in various positions in all districts of the province.

IG Punjab directed that trainee lady officers should be made to visit police stations, Khidmat Marakiz, Protection Centres, Safe City and other projects so that they can better acclimatise themselves with the challenges of the field along with academic lectures. IG Punjab announced Rs 10 lakh for lady officers to take part in painting, sports and other extracurricular activities. He said that the officers who secured the first five positions in the IT courses will be given a cash prize of Rs one lakh.

Commandant Chung College Usman Akram Gondal informed IG Punjab about Lady Recruit Course and other training activities of the college. He said that at present 1,679 lady officers of 35 districts of the province and Punjab Highway Patrol are undergoing training in Chung College who are undergoing modern professional training of three semesters and 39 weeks.

During the training, these lady officers were trained in Pakistan Penal Code, Criminal Code, Local and Special Law, Police Order, Shahadat Law, Personal Grooming, Action against Terrorists, Awareness of Traffic Laws, Anti-Riot and Facilitation and community policing subjects are being taught for guidance of the downtrodden sections who deserve help and attention.

Moreover, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar also visited the investigation headquarters and issued instructions while presiding over the high-level meeting. Additional IG Sultan Ahmad Ch briefed about the professional matters of the Investigation Branch.