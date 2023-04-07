‘Police providing welfare-oriented services’

LAHORE: Lahore Police has been providing welfare-oriented police services to citizens along with curbing criminals from society.

On the directives of Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana, citizens from inside and outside the county are being provided state-of-the-art digitised online facilities.

Some 41,657 citizens have been facilitated from Khidmat Marakiz of Lahore Police last moth.

Accordingly, 5,221 character certificates and 6,353 police verification certificates have been issued last month. As many as 1,966 citizens have been facilitated at Police Khidmat Centre of DIG Operations office, 6,167 at Facilitation Centre of Gulberg, 1,875 at Iqbal Town, 1,261 at Greater Iqbal Park, 251 at Town Hall, 808 at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, 575 at Arfa Karim, 1,235 at Lahore High Court Lahore whereas 2,416 applications were submitted at Facilitation Centre of Bahria Town. Moreover, 454 citizens were facilitated at Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz as well. Similarly, Police Facilitation Centres also issued 295 character certificates on applications through global requests as well as 3,338 character certificates by citizens from other districts.

PEHCHAN App updated: Punjab Safe Cities Authority's "PEHCHAN App" has been updated to facilitate citizens in the process of checking criminal records.

The app now allows citizens to access criminal records and FIRs details of any ID card through the "PEHCHAN App". It is recommended that citizens should check the criminal record of a person before hiring them as a domestic worker or tenant. Over 100,000 citizens have already downloaded the app and registration is an easy process after downloading.

By utilizing the updated "PEHCHAN App" and the "Identity App," citizens can play their part in ensuring their own safety and the safety of those around them.