Minister for industries role in economic stability

LAHORE: Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer has emphasised the crucial role of industries in ensuring economic stability.

During a meeting with a delegation of industrialists at his office, the minister pointed out that the rapid pace of industrialisation can significantly increase employment opportunities. He highlighted that the Punjab government has adopted effective measures to promote investment and industries, and the Punjab Chambers Coordination Committee is actively resolving the issues faced by industrialists.

The minister said huge investment opportunities are available in Punjab's special economic zones due to the government's necessary measures for the development of industrial estates. He said that effective measures have been taken in the Small Industrial Estate Policy 2023 to facilitate the promotion of industries.

LDA ongoing projects inspected: Commissioner and LDA DG Ali Randhawa paid a surprise visit to the ongoing development projects in the provincial capital here on Thursday. He reviewed the construction work at Lahore Bridge Extension Project, Shahdara Chowk Flyover, CBD Underpass at Kalma Chowk and Alizeb Road Underpass. On this occasion, directed speeding up the ongoing development work for timely completion of the projects.

He stressed that special attention should be paid to ensure smooth flow of traffic and public convenience on these projects. The officers concerned briefed the DG LDA that the work on the Lahore Bridge expansion project is going on rapidly, day and night. The work on the construction of the Shahdara Flyover has started.

He directed for working day and night on the development projects and to ensure the completion of these projects according to the given deadline. He said that negligence will not be tolerated in the public welfare projects. The commissioner directed the officers of allied departments to fully cooperate with the LDA teams.

Chief Engineer Israr Saeed Khan and Project Directors concerned briefed the DG on the development work. Workshop, poster competition: Punjab University’s Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) organised a workshop and poster presentation competition on ‘Bibliometric Analysis’ for PhD scholars.

PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, HCC Principal Prof Dr Mubbasher Munawar Khan, organisers of the workshop Associate Professor Dr Fouzia Hadi Ali, Dr Sabra Munir and others were also present on the occasion. In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood enlightened the participants about the real benefits of Bibliometric analysis. He appreciated the efforts of the scholars and distributed certificates among the scholars who secured the first three positions.