Minister for upgrading labs of DHQ, THQ hospitals

LAHORE: Primary and Secondary Health Care Department (PSHD) Minister Dr Jamal Nasir has said that the people don't trust in results and standard of pathology labs of the DHQ and THQ hospitals for which their upgradation equipped with modern gadgets is a must to restore the trust of the public.

The minister along with Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan was addressing the 10th Medical Superintendents (MS) of DHQ/THQ hospitals conference here on Thursday which was attended by special secretaries, additional secretaries, DG health and DH drug control, besides PDs of Vertical Programmes and MSs. The health minister said that burn units and prisons wards would be made functional in its original condition and other offices or wards in those places would be shifted elsewhere. Dr Jamal Nasir also directed the MSs to rehabilitate the old medical and biomedical equipment at all costs for the benefit of the people. While lamenting the attitudes of the MSs towards patients, the minister said that despite availability of funds, the equipment remaining dysfunctional reflect their mal- intention. He maintained that the solarisation of the hospitals have resulted in saving millions of rupees in respect of electricity bills. He warned that no laxity or negligence in provision of health care to the patients would be tolerated.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan directed the MSs to visit their health facilities in the morning and upload reports on the dashboard regularly. He said that the health week after six months and prisoners screening camps after three months would be arranged as a regular feature. He directed the MSs to clear pending electricity bills of the hospitals without further delay.

MoU signed: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) and Tech Valley Pakistan (TVP) have signed an MoU to provide Google Career Certificate Programme Scholarships to 500 youngsters across Punjab. In this regard, a ceremony was held at the Tevta Secretariat, which was attended by Senior DG Tevta Akhtar Abbas Bharwana and other officials of Tevta.

Speaking on the occasion, Bharwana said that this MoU would help our youngsters to get digital education and skill development. He added that these courses include IT Support, IT Automation, Data Analytics, Project Management, UX Design, Digital Marketing and E-Commerce, Advanced Data Analytics, Advanced Business Intelligence and Cyber Security.

Meanwhile, in a move to promote educational and professional development, the University of Education (UOE) signed MoUs with four different private organisations here on Thursday. UOE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and the representatives of each organisation signed the MoU in a ceremony held at the university's main campus here.