Ex-minister summoned

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Dept started probe against ex-MPA and minister Syed Yawar Abbas in projects of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency.

ACE summoned the former minister today (Friday). According to a spokesperson for ACE, Yawar Abbas allegedly committed corruption of crores of rupees by awarding the contract for the construction and maintenance of 32km paved road in Sanjawal Sangani to preferred contractors. Syed Yawar allegedly used substandard material in the construction of Sanjawal Sangani Road.