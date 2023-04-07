Ex-minister summoned

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Dept started probe against ex-MPA and minister Syed Yawar Abbas in projects of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency.
ACE summoned the former minister today (Friday). According to a spokesperson for ACE, Yawar Abbas allegedly committed corruption of crores of rupees by awarding the contract for the construction and maintenance of 32km paved road in Sanjawal Sangani to preferred contractors. Syed Yawar allegedly used substandard material in the construction of Sanjawal Sangani Road.
LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences declared the result of the Doctor of Physical Therapy first professional...
LAHORE: A meeting of electricity/Wapda workers was held under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers...
LAHORE: The United States Agency for International Development hosted an Iftar-dinner in provincial capital on...
LAHORE: Faces Pakistan and Youth Council for Interfaith and Harmony organised an Iftar dinner at a hotel here...
LAHORE: An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority has raided a samosa and roll patti production unit in Aziz...
LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that women officers and personnel are a very important...