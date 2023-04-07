Fake parking tickets: Three officials suspended, four dismissed

LAHORE: Taking serious action on public complaints about overcharging and issuance of fake parking tickets, caretaker Minister for Local Governments Ibrahim Murad suspended three supervisors and dismissed four parking attendants during a surprise inspection of various parking stands in the city on Thursday.

The minister reprimanded Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Parking Company on this occasion for mismanagement and negligence in redressing public grievances. Ibrahim Murad visited a number of parking sites established at Gulberg, Mall Road, Hall Road and other areas in the city. He ordered for holding inquiry against the three suspended parking supervisors and constituted an inquiry committee for this purpose. He also ordered for taking legal action against the four attendants dismissed on charges of overcharging at parking stands.